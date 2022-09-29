Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Hold

Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Koolearn Technology Price Performance
Shares of KLTHF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Koolearn Technology has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.47.
About Koolearn Technology
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koolearn Technology (KLTHF)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Koolearn Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koolearn Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.