KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.55. Approximately 1,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 4.44% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.