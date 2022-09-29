Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $428.50

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.50 ($5.18) and traded as high as GBX 505.50 ($6.11). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 503.50 ($6.08), with a volume of 892,663 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.49) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 580.29 ($7.01).

Lancashire Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 483.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 428.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.75.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

About Lancashire

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -56.60%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

