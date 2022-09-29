Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Up 90.3% in September

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landsea Homes stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,865,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 64.0 %

LSEAW opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17.

