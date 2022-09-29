Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Buys 804 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 68,921 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $241.07 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $234.50 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.05 and a 200-day moving average of $271.42.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

