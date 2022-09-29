LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $598,332 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,668,000 after buying an additional 626,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LendingClub by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,285,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after buying an additional 1,206,662 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 989,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.