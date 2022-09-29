Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 306.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 50,390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 735.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 179,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 158,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 52.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 238,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 82,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

