Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 17,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 346,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 3,960.36%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

