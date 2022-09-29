LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 10,897 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,391.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.49.

Shares of AMZN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average of $129.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

