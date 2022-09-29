Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.72. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $109.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 545,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 81,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

