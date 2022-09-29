Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.29.
Several analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance
NYSE:LSPD opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.72. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $109.21.
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
