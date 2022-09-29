Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lincoln National by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 40,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after buying an additional 154,729 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Lincoln National by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Stock Up 4.2 %

LNC stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

