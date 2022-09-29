Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.35

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as high as $16.37. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 254,148 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $576.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,198. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after buying an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 250,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

