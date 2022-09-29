Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $388.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 77.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 242,086 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $336,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2,113.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $231.82 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $220.40 and a fifty-two week high of $366.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

