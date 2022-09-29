Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.20.

NYSE LAD opened at $231.82 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.40 and a 52 week high of $366.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.12 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.