Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $73.35 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.37.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $605,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 271.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $275,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.