Livent (NYSE:LTHM) versus Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Critical Analysis

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Livent and Perimeter Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent 1 5 7 0 2.46 Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Livent currently has a consensus target price of $30.85, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Perimeter Solutions has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.35%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Livent.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent $420.40 million 13.72 $600,000.00 $0.55 58.49 Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares Livent and Perimeter Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Livent has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Livent and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent 18.36% 14.62% 10.20% Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Livent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Livent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Livent beats Perimeter Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications. It also provides lithium phosphate, pharmaceutical-grade lithium carbonate, high purity lithium chloride, and specialty organics; and lithium carbonate and lithium chloride for use as feedstock in the process of producing performance lithium compounds. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

