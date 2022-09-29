Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading Up 1.8%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LN shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loncor Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loncor Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold ( TSE:LN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

