Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Trading Down 2.4%

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.10 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66.35 ($0.80). Approximately 7,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 63,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.82).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,658.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Lords Group Trading’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel purchased 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £7,493.45 ($9,054.43).

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

