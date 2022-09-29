Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Trading Down 2.4%

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.10 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66.35 ($0.80). Approximately 7,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 63,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.82).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Lords Group Trading Stock Down 2.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,658.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Lords Group Trading Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel purchased 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £7,493.45 ($9,054.43).
Lords Group Trading Company Profile
Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.
