Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $403.69.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

LULU stock opened at $309.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,377,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

