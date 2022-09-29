Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the August 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lux Health Tech Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 71.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUXA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

About Lux Health Tech Acquisition

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

