LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Trading Down 24.6%

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 24.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.21 and last traded at 1.21. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Articles

