Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.16

Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $9.49. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 40,203 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $321.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.67.
Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 33.38%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 649.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
