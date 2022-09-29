Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.16

Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $9.49. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 40,203 shares.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $321.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 33.38%.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 649.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.