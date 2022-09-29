Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 894,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,532,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

