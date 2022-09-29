Magna International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magna International in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion.

Magna International Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of MGA opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Magna International by 616.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Magna International by 484.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.