Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

MG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.09.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$69.09 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$67.28 and a 1-year high of C$113.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$77.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

