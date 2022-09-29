Makita Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Makita in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Makita’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Makita had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Makita Stock Up 5.2 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura lowered shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

MKTAY opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. Makita has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.89.

About Makita

(Get Rating)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

