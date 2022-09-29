Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MARPS opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

