MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $677.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MarineMax by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 20.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MarineMax by 18.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.