Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Acquires £150.38 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($181.71).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 122 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($181.32).

On Wednesday, July 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($181.75).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.4 %

MKS opened at GBX 103.70 ($1.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.33. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.05 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

MKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 185.22 ($2.24).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

