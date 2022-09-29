Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Acquires £150.38 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($181.71).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 122 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($181.32).
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($181.75).
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.4 %
MKS opened at GBX 103.70 ($1.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.33. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.05 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.11.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
