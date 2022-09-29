Martin Robert Ferron Buys 5,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,003,349.50.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,500 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,010.00.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$12.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$353.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.92.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

