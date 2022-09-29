Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Masonite International stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.72. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

