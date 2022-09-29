Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.
Masonite International Trading Up 5.8 %
Masonite International stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.72. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $128.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
