Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.36 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $437.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.03.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

