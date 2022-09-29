McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

MKC stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

