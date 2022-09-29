McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.36.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $236.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.98. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

