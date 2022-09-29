mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Receives C$6.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank set a C$3.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

mdf commerce stock opened at C$2.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.49. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.81.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$29.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that mdf commerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

