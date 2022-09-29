Medical Properties Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 98,308 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 602% compared to the typical volume of 14,005 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.