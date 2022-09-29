MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.16 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Stories

