Melody C. Barnes Sells 1,806 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.4 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $93.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

