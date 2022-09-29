Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) & BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Head to Head Review

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Merchants Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayFirst Financial $165.12 million 0.41 $24.62 million $0.85 19.71 Merchants Bancorp $469.22 million 2.16 $227.10 million $5.06 4.65

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BayFirst Financial pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayFirst Financial 3.79% 5.28% 0.48% Merchants Bancorp 45.42% 26.94% 2.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BayFirst Financial and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.43%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats BayFirst Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services. In addition, the company offers treasury management, merchant, online, and investment services; and credit cards. As of January 26, 2022, it operated seven full-service office locations in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, and Belleair Bluffs, Florida; and 23 mortgage loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. This segment also offers customized loan products for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing projects; and operates as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products, as well as multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products. This segment also provides single-family mortgage lending; construction, bridge, and lot financing; first-lien home equity lines of credit; and small business administration lending products and services. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.