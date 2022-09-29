Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.18

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.18 and traded as high as C$70.73. Metro shares last traded at C$70.34, with a volume of 509,353 shares trading hands.

MRU has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

