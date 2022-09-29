Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $51.00 on Monday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

