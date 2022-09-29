Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $241.07 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $234.50 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

