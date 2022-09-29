Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $78,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.42. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $234.50 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.