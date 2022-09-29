Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $187,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $241.07 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $234.50 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.05 and a 200 day moving average of $271.42.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.