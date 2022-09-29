Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,862 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $241.07 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $234.50 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.42.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

