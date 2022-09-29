Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Up 34.9%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) shares shot up 34.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 7,668,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 8,020,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Missfresh Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Get Missfresh alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Missfresh by 978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Genesis Fortune Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.