Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $878,654,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

