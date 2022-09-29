Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Shares Down 51%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 51% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,207% from the average session volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Monitronics International Trading Down 51.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

About Monitronics International

(Get Rating)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monitronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monitronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.