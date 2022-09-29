Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.33.

Moody’s stock opened at $251.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $247.84 and a one year high of $407.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.64.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

