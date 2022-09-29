Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares changing hands.

Mosaic Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Further Reading

